https://sputniknews.com/20221020/iran-rejects-claims-of-providing-drones-to-russia-for-use-in-ukraine---envoy-to-un-1102436574.html

Iran Rejects Claims of Providing Drones to Russia for Use in Ukraine - Envoy to UN

Iran Rejects Claims of Providing Drones to Russia for Use in Ukraine - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran rejects as unfounded the claims that it is providing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to Russia to use in Ukraine, Iran's... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-20T03:17+0000

2022-10-20T03:17+0000

2022-10-20T03:16+0000

world

iran

ukraine

russia

allegation

drones

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093828484_0:143:3071:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_7e02fe5e9544a4d3b61a213ae44fceb5.jpg

"We categorically reject the unfounded and unsubstantiated claims that Iran has transferred UAVs for the use in the conflict in Ukraine," Iravani said on Wednesday.The political agenda and disinformation against Iran are disappointing, Iravani added.Earlier on Wednesday, European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the bloc collected evidence of Iran's alleged supply of drones to Russia and is preparing a response.The allegation that Russia had purchased combat drones from Iran was voiced by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in July.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian denied that his country was supplying arms to Russia and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegations about drone sales were spread by US media.In addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the US media reports, reiterating his government's position that Iran was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict.

iran

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, ukraine, russia, allegation, drones