https://sputniknews.com/20221020/beijing-poached-9-diplomatic-allies-of-taiwan-over-decade-chinese-foreign-ministry-says-1102449389.html

Beijing Poached 9 Diplomatic Allies of Taiwan Over Decade, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says

Beijing Poached 9 Diplomatic Allies of Taiwan Over Decade, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing successfully poached nine countries, which had so-called diplomatic relations with the Taiwanese administration, in the past 10... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-20T10:40+0000

2022-10-20T10:40+0000

2022-10-20T10:40+0000

world

china

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083422469_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_cf6b12f8d2db19dafbb4b6f4081a7039.jpg

Moreover, the Chinese government has prevented the interference of external forces in the affairs of the Hong Kong special administrative region and defeated the anti-Chinese forces that denigrated Beijing, the diplomat added. Thus, the country has protected its "state interests and national dignity," according to Ma.The official also recalled that the number of countries having diplomatic relations with China had increased from 172 to 181 over the past 10 years, while the number of partner states and regional organizations had jumped from 41 to 113.In particular, Beijing has established a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with Moscow in a new era, according to the Chinese vice foreign minister. In its contacts with Washington, Beijing has advocated maintaining mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and beneficial cooperation. China has also been in favor of building partnerships with European states, the diplomat said, adding that Beijing's cooperation with more developing countries had become closer.Today, Taiwan's "diplomatic allies" include 14 countries — Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu, and the Vatican. Taipei also maintains economic and cultural ties with some other states. There used to be more of them, but in recent years, many countries have decided to cut diplomatic ties with the island by establishing official relations with China mainland. Those include El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, Kiribati, the Solomon Islands and Nicaragua.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, taiwan