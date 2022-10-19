Photos: Three Detained as Officers Respond to 'Suspicious Vehicle' Near US Capitol Building
20:50 GMT 19.10.2022 (Updated: 20:54 GMT 19.10.2022)
© CHIP SOMODEVILLAA U.S. Capitol Police block roads leading to Capitol Hill during an evacuation drill November 08, 2021 in Washington, DC.
© CHIP SOMODEVILLA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police (USCP) announced on Wednesday that three individuals had been detained amid an ongoing investigation into a "suspicious vehicle" in the vicinity of the Capitol building.
A Fox News correspondent earlier said that a police service dog had picked up a trace of something in the vehicle, adding that there was a concern about the presence of weapons in the vehicle.
Lot of police and fire vehicles down East Capitol street, almost to 6th street. Capitol Police have said there is a suspicious vehicle by the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/nwyDz5TZ1x— Haley Byrd Wilt 🌻 (@byrdinator) October 19, 2022
At least one person is in handcuffs and speaking to USCP officers at the corner of E Capitol and 3rd St NE.— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) October 19, 2022
The police tweeted they were investigating a suspicious vehicle nearby. https://t.co/ktpgFRQjkV pic.twitter.com/bza20v9xVl
The public has been urged to stay away from the area of the 100 block of East Capitol Street, as police have shuttered nearby roadways.
The development comes a few hours after a suspicious package was reported at or near the US Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland, some 40 minutes from the US Capitol Building.