Photos: Three Detained as Officers Respond to 'Suspicious Vehicle' Near US Capitol Building

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police (USCP) announced on Wednesday that three individuals had been detained amid an ongoing investigation into a... 19.10.2022

2022-10-19T20:50+0000

2022-10-19T20:50+0000

2022-10-19T20:54+0000

A Fox News correspondent earlier said that a police service dog had picked up a trace of something in the vehicle, adding that there was a concern about the presence of weapons in the vehicle. The public has been urged to stay away from the area of the 100 block of East Capitol Street, as police have shuttered nearby roadways.The development comes a few hours after a suspicious package was reported at or near the US Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland, some 40 minutes from the US Capitol Building.

