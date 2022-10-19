International
Photos: Three Detained as Officers Respond to 'Suspicious Vehicle' Near US Capitol Building
Photos: Three Detained as Officers Respond to 'Suspicious Vehicle' Near US Capitol Building
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police (USCP) announced on Wednesday that three individuals had been detained amid an ongoing investigation into a...
A Fox News correspondent earlier said that a police service dog had picked up a trace of something in the vehicle, adding that there was a concern about the presence of weapons in the vehicle. The public has been urged to stay away from the area of the 100 block of East Capitol Street, as police have shuttered nearby roadways.The development comes a few hours after a suspicious package was reported at or near the US Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland, some 40 minutes from the US Capitol Building.
Photos: Three Detained as Officers Respond to 'Suspicious Vehicle' Near US Capitol Building

20:50 GMT 19.10.2022 (Updated: 20:54 GMT 19.10.2022)
A U.S. Capitol Police block roads leading to Capitol Hill during an evacuation drill November 08, 2021 in Washington, DC.
A U.S. Capitol Police block roads leading to Capitol Hill during an evacuation drill November 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2022
© CHIP SOMODEVILLA
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Police (USCP) announced on Wednesday that three individuals had been detained amid an ongoing investigation into a "suspicious vehicle" in the vicinity of the Capitol building.
A Fox News correspondent earlier said that a police service dog had picked up a trace of something in the vehicle, adding that there was a concern about the presence of weapons in the vehicle.
The public has been urged to stay away from the area of the 100 block of East Capitol Street, as police have shuttered nearby roadways.
The development comes a few hours after a suspicious package was reported at or near the US Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland, some 40 minutes from the US Capitol Building.
