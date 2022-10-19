https://sputniknews.com/20221019/india-to-boost-fighting-capabilities-by-setting-up-new-airbase-at-border-with-pakistan-1102081570.html

India to Boost Fighting Capabilities by Setting up New Airbase at Border With Pakistan

India to Boost Fighting Capabilities by Setting up New Airbase at Border With Pakistan

The proposal to build an airfield at Deesa in Gujarat has been around for nearly four decades. The airbase will fill a crucial gap on the western border in... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T16:32+0000

2022-10-19T16:32+0000

2022-10-19T16:32+0000

india

indian army

pakistan air force

indian air force (iaf)

gujarat

airbase

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/13/1102084877_0:53:1080:661_1920x0_80_0_0_b5034bea90de718cb900b926a08fd9cb.jpg

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Deesa airfield, less than 130 km from the Pakistan border, aimed at boosting the country's “security architecture.”Noting Deesa’s proximity to the Pakistan Air Force base in Jacobabad, Modi stressed that the country's armed forces are now better prepared to respond to any “misadventure at the western borders.”The Deesa airbase, set to be built at a cost of around $200 million and become operational by 2024, will complement the nine airbases currently operational in Gujarat and Rajasthan.The new airfield will plug a crucial gap between forward air bases at Naliya, Bhuj in Gujarat, and Phalodi in Rajasthan. It will also protect the country’s major industrial zones and refineries from potential attacks.

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

indian army, pakistan air force, indian air force (iaf), gujarat, airbase, narendra modi