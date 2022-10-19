https://sputniknews.com/20221019/dozens-of-people-injured-in-chilean-demonstrations-marking-anniversary-of-2019-protests-official-1102065817.html

Dozens of People Injured in Chilean Demonstrations Marking Anniversary of 2019 Protests: Official

Dozens of People Injured in Chilean Demonstrations Marking Anniversary of 2019 Protests: Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twenty-eight people, including 15 civilians and 13 police officers, have been injured in Chile during demonstrations in memory of the 2019... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T06:59+0000

2022-10-19T06:59+0000

2022-10-19T06:59+0000

world

chile

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107796/17/1077961774_0:249:2757:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_155b2544ce600b07a1f4cd28f56f8589.jpg

"Fifteen civilians have been injured — 14 in an explosion of a noise bomb in a high school, and one in an arson on [the bridge] Pio Nono. In addition, unfortunately, 13 police officers have been injured," Monsalve said at a press conference on Tuesday evening.During the current protests, over 2,300 citizens rallied peacefully, but around 700 people committed criminal acts, the official added. As a result, 50 persons have been detained, including 30 in the Metropolitan region, according to Monsalve.In late 2019, Chile was rocked by numerous and violent protests that resulted in significant damage to the country's economy and infrastructure. Citizens were demanding that the authorities provide decent free education and health care, raise wages and stop the increase in tariffs.After several months of unrest, the Chilean government and civilians reached an agreement on the drafting of a new constitution. The document remains under development, after 62% of voters opposed the draft presented in a referendum in September.

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chile, protest