International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-project-wins-mediabrand-2022-contest-1102021123.html
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Project Wins MediaBrand-2022 Contest
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Project Wins MediaBrand-2022 Contest
A special project by the designers of the media group Rossiya Segodnya - Golos Pobedy (“Voice of Victory”) - became the winner of the 10th annual "MediaBrand"... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T19:03+0000
2022-10-18T19:03+0000
russia
rossiya segodnya
competition
great patriotic war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093789886_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_62b634057adcc7f6d8562bd6f734bd56.jpg
The award ceremony was held in Moscow on Tuesday.The "Voice of Victory" project tells the story about the major milestones of the Great Patriotic War through audio announcements by the main "voice" of the Soviet Union, national radio personality Yuri Levitan. The special project has been published on Sputnik International's website, a news agency part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. The special project dedicated to this significant chapter in Russian history has not only attracted the attention of the audience of the Sputnik International website, but also the international professional community. In January 2022, it was shortlisted for the FIPP Journalism Award 2021, a major international competition established to promote the best materials in the new media format.The "MediaBrand" competition is held annually to identify the best of the best in the field of "marketing, promotion and design of modern media." The organizers aim to create an honest competition with the most open and transparent refereeing system. Rossiya Segodnya is an international media group whose mission is prompt and balanced coverage of events around the world, informing the audience about different views on key events. The Rossiya Segodnya media group offers various information resources: the international news agency and radio Sputnik, and in Russia - RIA Novosti, PRIME, InoSMI, Ukraina.ru, Baltnews, and TOK.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/yuri-levitans-107th-birthday-listen-to-the-voice-that-gave-hope-to-the-soviet-people-during-wwii-1089599476.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093789886_241:0:2972:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a1adbeb98cadda7636fe365dfd90196.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rossiya segodnya, competition, great patriotic war
rossiya segodnya, competition, great patriotic war

Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Project Wins MediaBrand-2022 Contest

19:03 GMT 18.10.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil SitdikovA signboard of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency at the entrance to the agency's building.
A signboard of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency at the entrance to the agency's building. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Subscribe
International
India
A special project by the designers of the media group Rossiya Segodnya - Golos Pobedy (“Voice of Victory”) - became the winner of the 10th annual "MediaBrand" competition in the category "Best Project Design in the Digital Sphere."
The award ceremony was held in Moscow on Tuesday.
The "Voice of Victory" project tells the story about the major milestones of the Great Patriotic War through audio announcements by the main "voice" of the Soviet Union, national radio personality Yuri Levitan. The special project has been published on Sputnik International's website, a news agency part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.
Yuri Borisovich Levitan - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
Yuri Levitan’s 107th Birthday: Listen to the Voice That Gave Hope to the Soviet People During WWII
2 October 2021, 10:25 GMT
The special project dedicated to this significant chapter in Russian history has not only attracted the attention of the audience of the Sputnik International website, but also the international professional community. In January 2022, it was shortlisted for the FIPP Journalism Award 2021, a major international competition established to promote the best materials in the new media format.
The "MediaBrand" competition is held annually to identify the best of the best in the field of "marketing, promotion and design of modern media." The organizers aim to create an honest competition with the most open and transparent refereeing system.
Rossiya Segodnya is an international media group whose mission is prompt and balanced coverage of events around the world, informing the audience about different views on key events. The Rossiya Segodnya media group offers various information resources: the international news agency and radio Sputnik, and in Russia - RIA Novosti, PRIME, InoSMI, Ukraina.ru, Baltnews, and TOK.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала