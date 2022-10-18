https://sputniknews.com/20221018/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-project-wins-mediabrand-2022-contest-1102021123.html
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Project Wins MediaBrand-2022 Contest
The award ceremony was held in Moscow on Tuesday.The "Voice of Victory" project tells the story about the major milestones of the Great Patriotic War through audio announcements by the main "voice" of the Soviet Union, national radio personality Yuri Levitan. The special project has been published on Sputnik International's website, a news agency part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. The special project dedicated to this significant chapter in Russian history has not only attracted the attention of the audience of the Sputnik International website, but also the international professional community. In January 2022, it was shortlisted for the FIPP Journalism Award 2021, a major international competition established to promote the best materials in the new media format.The "MediaBrand" competition is held annually to identify the best of the best in the field of "marketing, promotion and design of modern media." The organizers aim to create an honest competition with the most open and transparent refereeing system. Rossiya Segodnya is an international media group whose mission is prompt and balanced coverage of events around the world, informing the audience about different views on key events. The Rossiya Segodnya media group offers various information resources: the international news agency and radio Sputnik, and in Russia - RIA Novosti, PRIME, InoSMI, Ukraina.ru, Baltnews, and TOK.
