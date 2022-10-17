International
Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Wins 2022 Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Wins 2022 Ballon d'Or
French Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema clinched his very first Ballon d'Or award on Monday at the annual football awards ceremony in Paris, France.
Benzema had been favored to win the highly-coveted trophy after having made 15 Champions League goals, including 10 of which happened during Real Madrid's knockout phase during the 2021-2022 season.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
19:58 GMT 17.10.2022 (Updated: 20:10 GMT 17.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Bernat ArmangueReal Madrid's Karim Benzema dives for the ball during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema dives for the ball during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
