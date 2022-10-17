https://sputniknews.com/20221017/real-madrid-star-karim-benzema-wins-2022-ballon-dor-1101984595.html
Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Wins 2022 Ballon d'Or
19:58 GMT 17.10.2022 (Updated: 20:10 GMT 17.10.2022)
Being updated
French Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema clinched his very first Ballon d'Or award on Monday at the annual football awards ceremony in Paris, France.
Benzema had been favored to win the highly-coveted trophy after having made 15 Champions League goals, including 10 of which happened during Real Madrid's knockout phase during the 2021-2022 season.
“This prize in front of me makes me really proud," the striker told the cheering crowd. "I never gave up, it was a childhood dream. There was a difficult period where I wasn’t in the France team, but I kept working hard. I kept in my head this joy of playing football; I’m really proud of my journey here.”