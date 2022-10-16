https://sputniknews.com/20221016/putin-will-not-attend-cop-27-because-no-breakthroughs-expected-russian-envoy-1101893673.html

Putin Will Not Attend COP 27 Because No Breakthroughs Expected: Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the 2022 Climate Change Conference (COP27) next month because no breakthroughs are expected...

Edelgeriyev recalled that the last time the Russian president attended the UN climate conference was in 2015. According to him, it was timed to coincide with the high-profile event of the adoption of the Paris Agreement, "a significant event in the international climate process over the past ten years or even more."Russia's approach to the issue of global warming has not changed.On October 6, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader will not fly to Egypt in November 6-18 for the UN climate change conference.The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 193 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate fight against climate change.

