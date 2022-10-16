https://sputniknews.com/20221016/protesters-rally-in-kishinev-against-government-policies-1101891779.html
Protesters Rally in Kishinev Against Government Policies
Rallies against the government in Moldova have been going on for more than a month, with protesters demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and...
Sputnik comes live as demonstrators rally against the government in Kishinev.Protesters are outraged by the unprecedented rise in prices for food gas and other energy resources - as well as by high inflation and a plunge in living standards - and they accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with current issues.Moldovan President Maia Sandu noted that citizens have the right to protest, but she called the organizers of the action "criminals who are trying to destabilize the situation in the country". Sandu also reproached the judges for delaying the case against former chairman of the Moldovan Savings Bank, Ilan Sor.
Protesters Rally in Kishinev Against Government Policies
Rallies against the government in Moldova have been going on for more than a month, with protesters demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and calling for early elections.
Sputnik comes live as demonstrators rally against the government in Kishinev.
Protesters are outraged by the unprecedented rise in prices for food gas and other energy resources - as well as by high inflation and a plunge in living standards - and they accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with current issues.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu noted that citizens have the right to protest, but she called the organizers of the action "criminals who are trying to destabilize the situation in the country". Sandu also reproached the judges for delaying the case against former chairman of the Moldovan Savings Bank, Ilan Sor.
