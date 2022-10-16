https://sputniknews.com/20221016/protesters-rally-in-kishinev-against-government-policies-1101891779.html

Protesters Rally in Kishinev Against Government Policies

Protesters Rally in Kishinev Against Government Policies

Rallies against the government in Moldova have been going on for more than a month, with protesters demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-16T12:01+0000

2022-10-16T12:01+0000

2022-10-16T12:01+0000

world

moldova

protesters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101900354_0:21:1280:741_1920x0_80_0_0_286de423c5c8337a564c91488caa0e64.jpg

Sputnik comes live as demonstrators rally against the government in Kishinev.Protesters are outraged by the unprecedented rise in prices for food gas and other energy resources - as well as by high inflation and a plunge in living standards - and they accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with current issues.Moldovan President Maia Sandu noted that citizens have the right to protest, but she called the organizers of the action "criminals who are trying to destabilize the situation in the country". Sandu also reproached the judges for delaying the case against former chairman of the Moldovan Savings Bank, Ilan Sor.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Protesters rally against government in Kishinev Protesters rally against government in Kishinev 2022-10-16T12:01+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova, protesters, видео