Guterres Calls on Palestinian Groups to Follow Algiers Declaration

Guterres Calls on Palestinian Groups to Follow Algiers Declaration

"The Secretary-General welcomes the signing on 13 October of the Declaration of Algiers by 14 Palestinian factions as a positive step towards intra-Palestinian reconciliation. He encourages all factions to overcome their differences through dialogue and urges them to follow up the commitments included in the Declaration, including the holding of elections," Dujarric said in a Saturday statement.He added that Palestinian reconciliation is crucial for a politically stable sovereign Palestine.On Thursday, rival Palestinian factions, including Fatah and Hamas, reached a reconciliation agreement during a meeting in Algiers, the capital of Algeria, stipulating the holding of new Palestinian elections within one year.

