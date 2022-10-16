https://sputniknews.com/20221016/bus-with-18-people-crashes-on-mountain-road-in-serbia-killing-1-person-reports-say-1101899519.html
Bus With 18 People Crashes on Mountain Road in Serbia Killing 1 Person, Reports Say
The incident happened in the village of Stubo in the morning at about 07:45 GMT, the Tanjug news agency reported, citing the police.According to the Vecernje novosti newspaper, the driver did not put on the handbrake, and the bus rolled off the road.
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - A minibus with 18 passengers overturned and fell off a mountain road near the western Serbian city of Valjevo, Serbian media reported on Sunday, adding that one person died and several were injured.
The incident happened in the village of Stubo in the morning at about 07:45 GMT, the Tanjug news agency reported, citing the police.
According to the Vecernje novosti newspaper, the driver did not put on the handbrake, and the bus rolled off the road.