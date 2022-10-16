https://sputniknews.com/20221016/bus-with-18-people-crashes-on-mountain-road-in-serbia-killing-1-person-reports-say-1101899519.html

Bus With 18 People Crashes on Mountain Road in Serbia Killing 1 Person, Reports Say

Bus With 18 People Crashes on Mountain Road in Serbia Killing 1 Person, Reports Say

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - A minibus with 18 passengers overturned and fell off a mountain road near the western Serbian city of Valjevo, Serbian media reported on... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-16T11:26+0000

2022-10-16T11:26+0000

2022-10-16T11:26+0000

world

serbia

accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101820437_80:0:3664:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_db2b838bb240ab9ca88e851f72b474b4.jpg

The incident happened in the village of Stubo in the morning at about 07:45 GMT, the Tanjug news agency reported, citing the police.According to the Vecernje novosti newspaper, the driver did not put on the handbrake, and the bus rolled off the road.

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia, accident