Death Toll From Coal Mine Blast in Turkey Rises to 28, Health Minister Says

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosion at a coal mine in northern Turkey has risen to 28, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Friday, authorities said that 25 people have died in the explosion at the Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine.The broadcaster reported that 11 people are currently in hospital.The explosion took place on Friday at the Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine. According to Haber, there were 115 workers underground, at a depth of 300 meters (984 feet), when the explosion occurred. Some workers have been evacuated. Local authorities said that some 49 people were trapped underground due to the explosion.

