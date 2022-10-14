International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/spacex-dragon-undocks-from-international-space-station-for-return-to-earth-1101858121.html
SpaceX Dragon Undocks From International Space Station for Return to Earth
SpaceX Dragon Undocks From International Space Station for Return to Earth
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying its Crew 4 undocked successfully from the International Space Station (ISS) at 12:05 p.m... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-14T17:01+0000
2022-10-14T17:01+0000
science & tech
space
nasa
spacex
crew dragon spacecraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_0:131:2561:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1e900be719385dbb74fc8fc60f3455b5.jpg
'Everything is proceeding as expected," a NASA official said as the undocking was broadcast.The spacecraft is carrying NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti&nbsp; back to earth after completing their nearly six month science mission on the ISS.The departure was originally scheduled for Thursday but was delayed because of high winds over the two potential splashdown areas off the east and west coasts of the US state of Florida, NASA said.Splashdown is now scheduled to be in one of those two areas just before 5:00 p.m. EDT on Friday afternoon, NASA added.
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_146:0:2413:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_2578f1c8e330617a76138a12bec2328c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space, nasa, spacex, crew dragon spacecraft
space, nasa, spacex, crew dragon spacecraft

SpaceX Dragon Undocks From International Space Station for Return to Earth

17:01 GMT 14.10.2022
CC0 / / ISS
ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying its Crew 4 undocked successfully from the International Space Station (ISS) at 12:05 p.m. EDT as it orbited above the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, NASA engineers announced.
'Everything is proceeding as expected," a NASA official said as the undocking was broadcast.
The spacecraft is carrying NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti  back to earth after completing their nearly six month science mission on the ISS.
The departure was originally scheduled for Thursday but was delayed because of high winds over the two potential splashdown areas off the east and west coasts of the US state of Florida, NASA said.
Splashdown is now scheduled to be in one of those two areas just before 5:00 p.m. EDT on Friday afternoon, NASA added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала