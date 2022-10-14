https://sputniknews.com/20221014/no-more-permanent-graves-at-indias-largest-cemetery-as-population-grows-rapidly---report-1101839315.html
No More 'Permanent Graves' at India's Largest Cemetery as Population Grows Rapidly - Report
The Shahi Panchkuya cemetery in Agra, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly running out of space for new graves.The cemetery's secretary, Mohammad Zahuruddin Babar Saifi, told local media that the graveyard's management has decided to ban the construction of permanent graves.In most cases people cement structures over graves out of love and care, however, in a number of cases residents have tried to illegally encroach on the space around the graves in various ways, making it their personal property so that in the future they have a place where they can bury their loved ones.The cemetery administration said people were asked to remove "encroachments" around the graves, otherwise "a criminal case will be initiated against them."
The Shahi Panchkuya cemetery in Agra, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly running out of space for new graves.
The cemetery's secretary, Mohammad Zahuruddin Babar Saifi, told local media
that the graveyard's management has decided to ban the construction of permanent graves.
"We have decided that no one will be allowed to build a cemented cemetery and people have been asked to demolish old cemented cemeteries, as soon as possible," he said.
In most cases people cement structures over graves out of love and care, however, in a number of cases residents have tried to illegally encroach on the space around the graves in various ways, making it their personal property so that in the future they have a place where they can bury their loved ones.
The cemetery administration said people were asked to remove "encroachments" around the graves, otherwise "a criminal case will be initiated against them."