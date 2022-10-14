https://sputniknews.com/20221014/italian-surgeons-successfully-remove-brain-tumor-while-patient-playing-saxophone---video-1101856397.html

Italian Surgeons Successfully Remove Brain Tumor While Patient Playing Saxophone - Video

Italian Surgeons Successfully Remove Brain Tumor While Patient Playing Saxophone - Video

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian surgeons have successfully removed a tumor from the brain of a 35-year-old patient who was playing his saxophone during the operation... 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-14T15:36+0000

2022-10-14T15:36+0000

2022-10-14T15:36+0000

world

italy

brain tumor

surgery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105310/45/1053104578_0:187:1920:1267_1920x0_80_0_0_70d50a3e9e42120ec8456ac7d6f42d87.jpg

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, the patient, a resident of Rome with excellent saxophone playing skills, will be discharged soon. The nine-hour operation was carried out under local anesthesia, and the saxophone helped the surgeons avoid touching the areas of the brain responsible for fine motor skills. During the operation, the doctors heard the Italian national anthem and the romantic theme from the 1970 film Love Story, the newspaper reported.Similar operations have already been performed in Spain and the United Kingdom. In February 2020, a UK resident played the violin, and in 2015, a Spaniard also performed a saxophone solo for surgeons while being operated on.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italy, brain tumor, surgery