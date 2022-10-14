International
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/actor-robbie-coltrane-who-played-hagrid-in-harry-potter-has-died-1101857970.html
Actor Robbie Coltrane Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Has Died
Actor Robbie Coltrane Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Has Died
Scottish actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane (real name Anthony Robert McMillan), known for his performance of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series and Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond film saga, passed away at the age of 72.According to Sky News, Coltrane's passing was reported by his agent Belinda Wright.While Wright did not provide any details of Coltrane's demise, she reportedly said his family thanked the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care.
harry potter
harry potter

Actor Robbie Coltrane Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Has Died

16:53 GMT 14.10.2022 (Updated: 17:19 GMT 14.10.2022)
© AFP 2022 / CARL COURTBritish actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane attends the British Comedy Awards in London on December 16, 2011.
British actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane attends the British Comedy Awards in London on December 16, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / CARL COURT
Scottish actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane (real name Anthony Robert McMillan), known for his performance of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series and Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond film saga, passed away at the age of 72.
According to Sky News, Coltrane's passing was reported by his agent Belinda Wright.
"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," she said as quoted by the media outlet.
While Wright did not provide any details of Coltrane's demise, she reportedly said his family thanked the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care.
