Actor Robbie Coltrane Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Has Died

Scottish actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane (real name Anthony Robert McMillan), known for his performance of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series and Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond film saga, passed away at the age of 72.According to Sky News, Coltrane's passing was reported by his agent Belinda Wright.While Wright did not provide any details of Coltrane's demise, she reportedly said his family thanked the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care.

