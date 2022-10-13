https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russian-exporters-sold-21bln-of-foreign-currency-in-september---central-bank-1101825886.html

Russian Exporters Sold $21Bln of Foreign Currency in September - Central Bank

Russian Exporters Sold $21Bln of Foreign Currency in September - Central Bank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Net sales of foreign currency by Russian export companies were at $21 billion in September, according to a report published by the Russian... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T21:02+0000

2022-10-13T21:02+0000

2022-10-13T21:02+0000

russia

currency

currency market

russian central bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19180/23/191802322_0:585:3141:2351_1920x0_80_0_0_5dcca6837ed5e978a5edf7707c3e0f99.jpg

"SICIs [systemically important credit institutions], the main agent working with foreign currency earnings of exporters, were the leading currency sellers in the market. The amount of net sales of SICIs in September increased from 431.1 billion rubles ($ 6.7 billion) to 693.6 billion rubles ($10.9 billion). The combined amount of net sales of the largest exporters grew to $21 billion in September from $20.8 billion in August," the report said.According to the central bank, the main net buyers of foreign currency in the foreign exchange market are banks that do not belong to SICIs. The number of purchases made by these banks increased to 544.3 billion rubles ($8.5 billion) in September, which is 70% more than in August.The report also noted that individuals bought foreign currency worth 139.4 billion rubles ($2.2 billion) in total in the foreign exchange market, including 22.7 billion rubles ($355 million)' worth of yuan.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

currency, currency market, russian central bank