Royal Palace May Reconsider Crown for Queen Consort’s Coronation Amid Koh-i-Noor Controversy
The Koh-i-noor, or "mountain of light," diamond, set in the Maltese Cross at the front of the crown made for Britain's late Queen Mother Elizabeth, is seen on her coffin, along with her personal standard, a wreath and a note from her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, as it is drawn to London's Westminster Hall in this April 5, 2002.
After Queen Elizabeth II's death last month, Indians sparked a row over the return of the $591 million, 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond set the crown. Koh-i-Noor, touted to be one of the largest cut diamonds, is subject to an international dispute, with India, Afghanistan and Iran among the countries laying claim to it.
The use of the Koh-i-Noor diamond for Queen Consort Camilla's coronation scheduled for May 6, 2023, has once again sparked a row after India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) argued that such a move would evoke "painful memories of the colonial past".
A BJP spokesperson told the UK's Telegraph that the choice for Queen Camilla to wear the diamond in her crown would “transport” some “back to the days of the British Empire in India”.
"Most Indians have very little memory of the oppressive past. Five to six generations of Indians suffered under multiple foreign rules for over five centuries," the spokesperson added.
In view of the controversy, Buckingham Palace officials are now reportedly reconsidering plans to use the Koh-i-Noor diamond for the coronation.
A royal source told UK media that no decision on the Koh-i-Noor diamond had been made by the officials yet, but that the King and his team were “acutely aware” of the need to consider current sensitivities, wanting a coronation reflecting modern times as well as tradition.
A separate source told the Daily Mail that the King was “acutely sensitive” to the issue, with advisors having “significant nervousness” around using the crown jewel.
13 September, 14:45 GMT
The King and Queen Consort may either choose a different, simpler crown from the Royal Collection or use the same crown without the diamond held on a detachable mount.
Controversy Around Koh-i-Noor
According to the Royal Collection Trust, the disputed diamond, which has been part of the Crown Jewels for more than 150 years and was worn by Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary, was “surrendered” to Queen Victoria in 1849 as part of the Treaty of Lahore by the last Sikh emperor of India, Maharaja Duleep Singh, when he was 11 years old.
However, following the Queen's death, Indians took to Twitter to argue that the Koh-i-Noor was looted by British Empire rule in India, demanding it be returned.
During a 2010 visit to India, then-Prime Minister David Cameron told local media that the diamond would stay in the United Kingdom.
“If you say yes to one [request], you suddenly find the British Museum would be empty... I'm afraid it's going to have to stay put," Cameron said.
A petition was filed in 2016 on whether India should call for its return to which India's solicitor general, Ranjit Kumar, told the court at the time, "It was neither stolen nor forcibly taken away."
However, the Modi-led government then appeared to roll back the comments, saying that India's government would make all possible efforts to bring back the diamond.