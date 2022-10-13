International
Armenia, Azerbaijan Discussed Signing of Peace Deal by End of 2022 in September - Yerevan
Armenia, Azerbaijan Discussed Signing of Peace Deal by End of 2022 in September - Yerevan
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Wednesday that he discussed with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev
"We focused on the discussion of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh issue... the schedule of the peace treaty, meaning to have a peace treaty by the end of the year. And also the issue of delimitation of the border, that is, an agreement on the delimitation by the end of the year has been reached," Grigoryan said in a televised appearance on Armenia's First Channel broadcaster.He added that the processes around the peace treaty and delimitation are interconnected as Armenia fears that Azerbaijan may use non-delimited borders to attack the republic after signing the peace treaty.Grigoryan noted that Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan finished the delimitation of borders in 1929, adding that the parties should accept this agreement as the basis for the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and guarantee the territory of Armenia of 29.8 thousand square kilometers.On the Karabakh issue, the secretary said that Baku is considering the establishment of an international mechanism "for Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan to discuss the rights and security of Armenians in Karabakh.""We hope that we can provide this mechanism," Grigoryan said.Hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the early hours of September 13, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said it started an offensive in response to an Armenian "provocation." Both countries agreed to a ceasefire the next day.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said last week, following a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Prague, that a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan may be reached by the end of 2022.
Armenia, Azerbaijan Discussed Signing of Peace Deal by End of 2022 in September - Yerevan

03:00 GMT 13.10.2022
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Wednesday that he discussed with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev in September the issue of signing a peace treaty between the countries by the end of 2022.
"We focused on the discussion of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh issue... the schedule of the peace treaty, meaning to have a peace treaty by the end of the year. And also the issue of delimitation of the border, that is, an agreement on the delimitation by the end of the year has been reached," Grigoryan said in a televised appearance on Armenia's First Channel broadcaster.
He added that the processes around the peace treaty and delimitation are interconnected as Armenia fears that Azerbaijan may use non-delimited borders to attack the republic after signing the peace treaty.
Grigoryan noted that Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan finished the delimitation of borders in 1929, adding that the parties should accept this agreement as the basis for the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and guarantee the territory of Armenia of 29.8 thousand square kilometers.
On the Karabakh issue, the secretary said that Baku is considering the establishment of an international mechanism "for Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan to discuss the rights and security of Armenians in Karabakh."
"We hope that we can provide this mechanism," Grigoryan said.
Hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the early hours of September 13, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said it started an offensive in response to an Armenian "provocation." Both countries agreed to a ceasefire the next day.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said last week, following a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Prague, that a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan may be reached by the end of 2022.
