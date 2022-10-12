https://sputniknews.com/20221012/un-general-assembly-members-used-by-collective-wests-big-players---russian-envoy-to-un-1101785237.html

UN General Assembly Members Used by Collective West's 'Big Players' - Russian Envoy to UN

UN General Assembly Members Used by Collective West's 'Big Players' - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Members of the UN General Assembly are being used by the "big players" of the collective West who were behind the introduction of... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T21:21+0000

2022-10-12T21:21+0000

2022-10-12T21:21+0000

world

un general assembly

vassily nebenzia

anti-russian sanctions

russian sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095493989_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_681e4eed53f7ebf2426ddc51aa7fbc3c.jpg

"By introducing this draft, Western states are pursuing their own geopolitical goals and are once again trying to use the members of the General Assembly as big players," Nebenzia told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.The alleged expressions of commitment for the protection of international law by the collective West - United States and other NATO member states - are a vivid example of hypocrisy and double standards, Nebenzia said.The UN General Assembly members gathered to vote on a resolution put forth by the collective West meant to condemn Russia for the referenda and what they have characterized as Russia annexing four regions.The Russian mission the United Nations wanted to have the voting done by secret ballot but the proposal was taken off the table by the majority of the states.The UN General Assembly session started on Monday and has continued given that the representatives of a large number of states have subscribed to speak.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un general assembly, vassily nebenzia, anti-russian sanctions, russian sanctions