Technical Failure Caused Leak at Druzhba Oil Pipeline, Russian Deputy PM Novak Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The accident at the Druzhba oil pipeline occurred due to a technical failure, and it has been already resolved, Russian Deputy Prime... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said earlier in the day that a leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The pipeline is the main route for oil supplies to Germany.At the same time, Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said that Belgrade believed the leak to be a part of an energy war, saying it looks like a continuation of what happened on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

