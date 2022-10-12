International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Technical Failure Caused Leak at Druzhba Oil Pipeline, Russian Deputy PM Novak Says
The accident at the Druzhba oil pipeline occurred due to a technical failure, and it has been already resolved, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said earlier in the day that a leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The pipeline is the main route for oil supplies to Germany.At the same time, Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said that Belgrade believed the leak to be a part of an energy war, saying it looks like a continuation of what happened on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
13:40 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 12.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The accident at the Druzhba oil pipeline occurred due to a technical failure, and it has been already resolved, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"I understand that there was some kind of technological malfunction, but it seems to have already been restored," Novak said at the Russian Energy Week.

Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said earlier in the day that a leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The pipeline is the main route for oil supplies to Germany.
At the same time, Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said that Belgrade believed the leak to be a part of an energy war, saying it looks like a continuation of what happened on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
