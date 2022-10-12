Putin Invited to G20 Summit, Format to Be Known Soon, Kremlin Says

International
LIVE: EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
When asked about the format of Putin's participation in the G20 summit, Ushakov said "we will see".The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union, which altogether account for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world's population.
russia, vladimir putin, yuri ushakov, g20
russia, vladimir putin, yuri ushakov, g20

14:37 GMT 12.10.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klementyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. November 30, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. November 30, 2018
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klementyev
/
Go to the mediabank
