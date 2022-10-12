https://sputniknews.com/20221012/putin-invited-to-g20-summit-format-to-be-known-soon-kremlin-says-1101770882.html

Putin Invited to G20 Summit, Format to Be Known Soon, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to the G20 summit, as well as a number of other events in November, Kremlin aide Yury... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

When asked about the format of Putin’s participation in the G20 summit, Ushakov said “we will see".The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union, which altogether account for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

