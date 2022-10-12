International
BREAKING: Terror Attacks Against Nord Stream Seek to Undermine Energy Security of Continent, Putin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/putin-addresses-russian-energy-week-international-forum-1101736776.html
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week International Forum
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week International Forum
The forum has brought together heads and representatives of the world's largest energy companies, as well as leading experts in the industry. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T10:40+0000
2022-10-12T10:40+0000
russia
vladimir putin
energy
forum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100845911_0:235:3034:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_199624ed554949ec3d454e8052eddd09.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW) international forum in Moscow on Wednesday, October 12.The agenda of this year's meeting focuses on the future of the Russian fuel and energy industry and prospects for international cooperation and development in the energy sector.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at Russian Energy Week plenary session Russian Federation, Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at Russian Energy Week plenary session Russian Federation, Moscow
2022-10-12T10:40+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100845911_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9501006fc8e89185a3f3ed188dbc720e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, energy, forum, видео
vladimir putin, energy, forum, видео

Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week International Forum

10:40 GMT 12.10.2022
© Sputnik / Sergej Bobylev/POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends the meeting in expanded format of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the meeting in expanded format of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© Sputnik / Sergej Bobylev/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
The forum has brought together heads and representatives of the world's largest energy companies, as well as leading experts in the industry.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW) international forum in Moscow on Wednesday, October 12.
The agenda of this year's meeting focuses on the future of the Russian fuel and energy industry and prospects for international cooperation and development in the energy sector.
© Ruptly
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала