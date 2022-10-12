https://sputniknews.com/20221012/putin-addresses-russian-energy-week-international-forum-1101736776.html

Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week International Forum

The forum has brought together heads and representatives of the world's largest energy companies, as well as leading experts in the industry. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW) international forum in Moscow on Wednesday, October 12.The agenda of this year's meeting focuses on the future of the Russian fuel and energy industry and prospects for international cooperation and development in the energy sector.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

