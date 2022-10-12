https://sputniknews.com/20221012/iran-russia-and-china-to-hold-joint-naval-exercises-in-indian-ocean-soon-commander-says-1101767123.html

Iran, Russia and China to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in Indian Ocean Soon, Commander Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The commander of the Iranian navy, Shahram Irani, said on Wednesday that joint naval exercises with the participation of China and Russia

In September, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said that Pakistan and Oman could also take part in the exercises.In January, Russia already held joint naval drills with Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman.

