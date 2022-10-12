https://sputniknews.com/20221012/iran-russia-and-china-to-hold-joint-naval-exercises-in-indian-ocean-soon-commander-says-1101767123.html
Iran, Russia and China to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in Indian Ocean Soon, Commander Says
In September, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said that Pakistan and Oman could also take part in the exercises.In January, Russia already held joint naval drills with Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The commander of the Iranian navy, Shahram Irani, said on Wednesday that joint naval exercises with the participation of China and Russia would be held in the near future in the northern part of the Indian Ocean.
"In order to create stable security and improve combat capability, we will soon hold joint naval exercises in the northern Indian Ocean with the participation of China, Russia, and other countries," Irani was quoted by Iranian news agency YJC as saying.
In September, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said that Pakistan and Oman could also take part in the exercises.
In January, Russia already held joint naval drills with Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman.