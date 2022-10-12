IMF Announces New Resilience Trust to Help Vulnerable Countries Meet Long-Term Challenges
© AFP 2022 / OLIVIER DOULIERYInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre Olivier Gourinchas speaks during an interview with AFP at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2022. - Surging inflation and severe slowdowns in the United States and China prompted the IMF on July 26, 2022, to downgrade its outlook for the global economy this year and next, while giving an even starker assessment of what may lie ahead. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has launched a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust to support vulnerable countries meet their long-term challenges, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.
“I am delighted to announce that the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) has become operational. Today, I notified the Executive Board that with our fundraising to date, the RST is ready to start lending operations,” Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday.
Georgieva explained that the RST is the first IMF tool to provide long-term affordable financing for supporting countries in such issues as climate change and pandemics, and to help maintain longer-term economic and financial stability.
Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan and Spain provided a total of $20 billion in their first contributions to the RST.
“This first round of RST resources represents just over half of the total of current RST pledges of SDR 29 billion (US$ 37 billion) from 13 countries. Further contributions are expected to become effective in early 2023 once countries have completed their domestic procedures, ensuring the RST is in a strong position to meet demand for RSF arrangements in the coming years,” Georgieva said.
Additional countries are expected to join the initiative over time, Georgieva added.