IMF Announces New Resilience Trust to Help Vulnerable Countries Meet Long-Term Challenges

IMF Announces New Resilience Trust to Help Vulnerable Countries Meet Long-Term Challenges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has launched a new Resilience and Sustainability Trust to support vulnerable countries meet their... 12.10.2022

“I am delighted to announce that the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) has become operational. Today, I notified the Executive Board that with our fundraising to date, the RST is ready to start lending operations,” Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday.Georgieva explained that the RST is the first IMF tool to provide long-term affordable financing for supporting countries in such issues as climate change and pandemics, and to help maintain longer-term economic and financial stability.Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan and Spain provided a total of $20 billion in their first contributions to the RST.Additional countries are expected to join the initiative over time, Georgieva added.

