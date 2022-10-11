Video: Indian 'Winnie the Pooh' Spotted Climbing High Up to Snatch Some Honey
13:12 GMT 11.10.2022 (Updated: 13:23 GMT 11.10.2022)
© Photo : Twitter/ @susantananda3A tweet by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda
© Photo : Twitter/ @susantananda3
You never know where the desire for snacks can drive you – just like this bear, who was so desperate to get its favorite treat that it even risked being stung by bees.
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Suzantha Nanda on Tuesday shared footage of a bear climbing a spiral staircase in a bid to grab honey from a bee hive.
“Sloth bears scaling steps for bee hives shows the tenacity and determination of the animal for their favourite food,” Nanda captioned a tweet.
Sloth bears scaling steps for bee hives shows the tenacity and determination of the animal for their favourite food 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/Robcatamqw— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 10, 2022
While some netizens were amused by the scene, others expressed concerns over the bear's condition, who could have been badly stung by the angry bees, and criticized the author of the video for doing nothing to prevent it.
