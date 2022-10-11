International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/video-indian-winnie-the-pooh-spotted-climbing-high-up-to-snatch-some-honey-1101721963.html
Video: Indian 'Winnie the Pooh' Spotted Climbing High Up to Snatch Some Honey
Video: Indian 'Winnie the Pooh' Spotted Climbing High Up to Snatch Some Honey
You never know where the desire for snacks can drive you – just like this bear, who was so desperate to get its favorite treat that it even risked being stung... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-11T13:12+0000
2022-10-11T13:23+0000
india
animals
bears
wildlife
viral video
zoo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101726717_11:0:1255:700_1920x0_80_0_0_36df96d7feb10dbb3c47a74a367ac3d6.jpg
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Suzantha Nanda on Tuesday shared footage of a bear climbing a spiral staircase in a bid to grab honey from a bee hive.“Sloth bears scaling steps for bee hives shows the tenacity and determination of the animal for their favourite food,” Nanda captioned a tweet.While some netizens were amused by the scene, others expressed concerns over the bear's condition, who could have been badly stung by the angry bees, and criticized the author of the video for doing nothing to prevent it.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alan Dzhigkaev
Alan Dzhigkaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101726717_166:0:1099:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3910a981d69da1208ca418c86008fb5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
animals, bears, wildlife, viral video, zoo
animals, bears, wildlife, viral video, zoo

Video: Indian 'Winnie the Pooh' Spotted Climbing High Up to Snatch Some Honey

13:12 GMT 11.10.2022 (Updated: 13:23 GMT 11.10.2022)
© Photo : Twitter/ @susantananda3A tweet by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda
A tweet by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @susantananda3
Subscribe
International
India
Alan Dzhigkaev
All materials
You never know where the desire for snacks can drive you – just like this bear, who was so desperate to get its favorite treat that it even risked being stung by bees.
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Suzantha Nanda on Tuesday shared footage of a bear climbing a spiral staircase in a bid to grab honey from a bee hive.
“Sloth bears scaling steps for bee hives shows the tenacity and determination of the animal for their favourite food,” Nanda captioned a tweet.
While some netizens were amused by the scene, others expressed concerns over the bear's condition, who could have been badly stung by the angry bees, and criticized the author of the video for doing nothing to prevent it.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter post
Twitter post - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Twitter post
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter post
Twitter post - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Twitter post
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter post
Twitter post - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Twitter post
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter post
Twitter post - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Twitter post
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter post
Twitter post - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Twitter post
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : Twittertwiter post
twiter post - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
twiter post
© Photo : Twitter
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала