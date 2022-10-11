Russia Supports, Values IAEA’s Work, Putin Says at Meeting With Grossi - VIDEO

https://sputniknews.com/20221011/russia-supports-values-iaeas-work-putin-says-at-meeting-with-grossi---video-1101732085.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia supports and values the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), President Vladimir Putin told IAEA Director General... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Dear director general, I am very pleased to welcome you to St. Petersburg, Russia. Since the establishment of the agency, Russia has always not only supported, but stood at the origins of the agency since 1957, and has always supported the agency’s work. We are actively working within the agency to this day and attach great importance to the work to which the agency dedicates itself, and you, as the general director, dedicate your life," Putin told Grossi during the meeting.Russia has always advocated that all countries had equal access to the benefits of peaceful atom, Putin also said."We have always advocated that all states have equal access to the benefits of peaceful atom. And at the same time, we believe, we believed before and now, our position is that everything must be done to limit the spread of military nuclear technologies," Putin emphasized.The Russian president also said that elements of excessive dangerous politicization of nuclear activities can be seen, and such rhetoric should be reduced.Putin proposed to Grossi to discuss the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant during the meeting, adding that Moscow is "ready to solve all issues."

