Hurricane Julia Kills Over 20 People in Central America

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Hundreds of thousands of people across Central America have been affected by Hurricane Julia as floods and mudslides destroyed homes... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

Tropical cyclone Julia made landfall in Nicaragua on Sunday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Then it weakened to a tropical storm and is now moving along the coast of Guatemala into the waters of Mexico. Hurricane Julia brought not only heavy rains but also life-threatening flash floods and deadly mudslides.The highest level of danger, red weather alert, was declared throughout Nicaragua on Sunday. The government canceled school classes and launched a large-scale operation to eliminate the consequence of the natural disaster. Convoys with building materials were sent to the affected areas to restore 1,500 houses, as well as deliver food for 12,500 families. One woman was confirmed died in the city of Boaco, as she was swept away by water streams.As a result of floods and landslides in Guatemala, more than 170 residential buildings were seriously damaged and 1,355 people were evacuated. The total number of people affected by the disaster amounted to 436,000. According to the disaster prevention agency, at least eight people died on Sunday and Monday, while three people went missing and seven sustained various injuries.The disaster claimed the lives of 10 in El Salvador, and 141 houses were completely flooded. The authorities housed over 1,000 citizens in shelters.Four people died as a result of flooding in Honduras, according to local media. The authorities also introduced a red weather alert in the south and west of the country, with schools and airports closed.The Mexican authorities and meteorologists warn the public about heavy rainfall in the next three days, caused by Hurricane Julia. Heavy rains will affect the eastern and southeastern regions of the country. In addition, all residents and sailors in particular, are asked to take extreme precautions.

