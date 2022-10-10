https://sputniknews.com/20221010/tensions-in-indias-rajasthan-after-slogans-raised-calling-to-behead-anyone-who-insults-islam-1101669064.html
Tensions in India's Rajasthan After Slogans Raised Calling to 'Behead' Anyone Who Insults Islam
Outrage was sparked on social media after Muslims in India's Rajasthan state were seen raising slogans of "Sar Tan Se Juda" (beheading) for anyone who insults Islam or speaks against the Prophet Muhammad.The events allegedly took place on Sunday on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi, an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet.Netizens also took a dig at the Congress government of the state led by Ashok Gehlot, while others expressed concerns over the security situation in the state.Meanwhile, Rajasthan has witnessed a spate of Hindu-Muslim violence in recent months. Earlier, in May, Jodhpur witnessed a violent clash between Hindus and Muslims on the eve of Eid and the following day, with the district authorities imposing a curfew for days in the city. The following month, a Hindu tailor was murdered in the tourist city of Udaipur for allegedly speaking out in favor of suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against the prophet.
Tensions in India's Rajasthan After Slogans Raised Calling to 'Behead' Anyone Who Insults Islam
Communal strife has seen a considerable escalation in Rajasthan this year, with Muslims and Hindus clashing with each other during religious festivals in some places. While stones were pelted on religious processions of Hindus on the festivals of Ram Navami, and Hanuman Jayanti, Muslims saw their festivities being disrupted on Eid.
Outrage was sparked on social media after Muslims in India's Rajasthan state were seen raising slogans of "Sar Tan Se Juda" (beheading) for anyone who insults Islam or speaks against the Prophet Muhammad.
The events allegedly took place on Sunday on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi, an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet.
Netizens also took a dig at the Congress government of the state led by Ashok Gehlot, while others expressed concerns over the security situation in the state.
"I am really worried about the future of Hindus. Seems its better to rethink the normal, i.e., the decision to have children in future," one Twitter user posted.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan has witnessed a spate of Hindu-Muslim violence in recent months.
Earlier, in May, Jodhpur witnessed a violent clash between Hindus and Muslims on the eve of Eid and the following day, with the district authorities imposing a curfew for days in the city.
The following month, a Hindu tailor was murdered
in the tourist city of Udaipur for allegedly speaking out in favor of suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against the prophet.