International
BREAKING: Putin, Lukashenko Agree on Deployment of Joint Regional Group of Troops
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/tensions-in-indias-rajasthan-after-slogans-raised-calling-to-behead-anyone-who-insults-islam-1101669064.html
Tensions in India's Rajasthan After Slogans Raised Calling to 'Behead' Anyone Who Insults Islam
Tensions in India's Rajasthan After Slogans Raised Calling to 'Behead' Anyone Who Insults Islam
Communal strife has seen a considerable escalation in Rajasthan this year, with Muslims and Hindus clashing with each other during religious festivals in some... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T09:57+0000
2022-10-10T09:57+0000
india
muslims
muslims
hindus
outrage
prophet mohammed
prophet muhammad
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
islam
religious procession
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101676881_31:0:1231:675_1920x0_80_0_0_6cdc1ea32a73f749014d37f594fb1d4f.jpg
Outrage was sparked on social media after Muslims in India's Rajasthan state were seen raising slogans of "Sar Tan Se Juda" (beheading) for anyone who insults Islam or speaks against the Prophet Muhammad.The events allegedly took place on Sunday on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi, an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet.Netizens also took a dig at the Congress government of the state led by Ashok Gehlot, while others expressed concerns over the security situation in the state.Meanwhile, Rajasthan has witnessed a spate of Hindu-Muslim violence in recent months. Earlier, in May, Jodhpur witnessed a violent clash between Hindus and Muslims on the eve of Eid and the following day, with the district authorities imposing a curfew for days in the city. The following month, a Hindu tailor was murdered in the tourist city of Udaipur for allegedly speaking out in favor of suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against the prophet.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101676881_181:0:1081:675_1920x0_80_0_0_dba8d891912bc0e6135ddad7ae74722d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
muslims, muslims, hindus, outrage, prophet mohammed, prophet muhammad, bharatiya janata party (bjp), islam, religious procession, religious hatred
muslims, muslims, hindus, outrage, prophet mohammed, prophet muhammad, bharatiya janata party (bjp), islam, religious procession, religious hatred

Tensions in India's Rajasthan After Slogans Raised Calling to 'Behead' Anyone Who Insults Islam

09:57 GMT 10.10.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @AskAnshulEid Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Eid Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Jodhpur, Rajasthan - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @AskAnshul
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Communal strife has seen a considerable escalation in Rajasthan this year, with Muslims and Hindus clashing with each other during religious festivals in some places. While stones were pelted on religious processions of Hindus on the festivals of Ram Navami, and Hanuman Jayanti, Muslims saw their festivities being disrupted on Eid.
Outrage was sparked on social media after Muslims in India's Rajasthan state were seen raising slogans of "Sar Tan Se Juda" (beheading) for anyone who insults Islam or speaks against the Prophet Muhammad.
The events allegedly took place on Sunday on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi, an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet.
Netizens also took a dig at the Congress government of the state led by Ashok Gehlot, while others expressed concerns over the security situation in the state.

"I am really worried about the future of Hindus. Seems its better to rethink the normal, i.e., the decision to have children in future," one Twitter user posted.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has witnessed a spate of Hindu-Muslim violence in recent months.
Earlier, in May, Jodhpur witnessed a violent clash between Hindus and Muslims on the eve of Eid and the following day, with the district authorities imposing a curfew for days in the city.
The following month, a Hindu tailor was murdered in the tourist city of Udaipur for allegedly speaking out in favor of suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against the prophet.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала