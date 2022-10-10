https://sputniknews.com/20221010/tensions-in-indias-rajasthan-after-slogans-raised-calling-to-behead-anyone-who-insults-islam-1101669064.html

Tensions in India's Rajasthan After Slogans Raised Calling to 'Behead' Anyone Who Insults Islam

Tensions in India's Rajasthan After Slogans Raised Calling to 'Behead' Anyone Who Insults Islam

Communal strife has seen a considerable escalation in Rajasthan this year, with Muslims and Hindus clashing with each other during religious festivals in some... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T09:57+0000

2022-10-10T09:57+0000

2022-10-10T09:57+0000

india

muslims

muslims

hindus

outrage

prophet mohammed

prophet muhammad

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

islam

religious procession

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101676881_31:0:1231:675_1920x0_80_0_0_6cdc1ea32a73f749014d37f594fb1d4f.jpg

Outrage was sparked on social media after Muslims in India's Rajasthan state were seen raising slogans of "Sar Tan Se Juda" (beheading) for anyone who insults Islam or speaks against the Prophet Muhammad.The events allegedly took place on Sunday on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi, an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet.Netizens also took a dig at the Congress government of the state led by Ashok Gehlot, while others expressed concerns over the security situation in the state.Meanwhile, Rajasthan has witnessed a spate of Hindu-Muslim violence in recent months. Earlier, in May, Jodhpur witnessed a violent clash between Hindus and Muslims on the eve of Eid and the following day, with the district authorities imposing a curfew for days in the city. The following month, a Hindu tailor was murdered in the tourist city of Udaipur for allegedly speaking out in favor of suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against the prophet.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

muslims, muslims, hindus, outrage, prophet mohammed, prophet muhammad, bharatiya janata party (bjp), islam, religious procession, religious hatred