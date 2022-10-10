https://sputniknews.com/20221010/petrochemical-giant-valero-defends-high-oil-prices-1101663816.html

Petrochemical Giant Valero Defends High Oil Prices

Petrochemical Giant Valero Defends High Oil Prices

Gas prices on the West Coast have skyrocketed this summer, remaining high even as prices elsewhere in the U.S. begin to lower. California has seen the steepest... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T02:11+0000

2022-10-10T02:11+0000

2022-10-10T02:11+0000

americas

gas

california

gavin newsom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089446981_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f764e38d3639c012365824ef38c28d8b.jpg

The California Energy Commission (CEC) is under fire from petrochemical giant Valero, after demanding that oil executives explain the continuing upward trend in gas prices, despite the declining cost of crude oil.Scott N. Folwarkow, Valero’s Vice President of State Government Affairs, denied any allegations of “price conspiracies,” pointing out that the increase in demand, coupled with “government-imposed costs and specifications” are to blame for the high prices.California is famous for its focus on environmental protection, with Californians paying extra state and local taxes on fuel alone–including a “carbon offset fee,” which costs nearly 19 cents a gallon. However, location also plays a factor in how expensive gasoline is in the Golden State, with the Rocky Mountains serving as a barrier for potential pipeline flow.This means that prices are impacted much more quickly by things like unexpected maintenance. However, there doesn’t seem to be an immediate explanation for the recent price hikes."[C]rude oil prices are down and industry profits are up, yet gas prices have increased by a record $0.84 per gallon in 10 days in California – a $2.50 difference compared to U.S. prices," CEC Chair David Hochschild wrote in a letter to executives. "This degree of divergence from national prices hasn’t happened before, regardless of planned or unplanned refinery maintenance, and no explanation has been provided. The oil industry owes Californians answers."At Valero, Folwarkow pointed to low inventories and growing demand brought on by post-covid travel, stipulating that because California is the "most expensive operative environment in the country and a very hostile regulatory environment for refining," the prices have to reflect the situation. He also argued that the state’s strict carbon cap policies have made it difficult to increase refining capacity and have hindered plans to lower refineries’ operating costs.Gov. Newsom said in a statement non Friday that he plans to call a special session of the state legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for “price gouging”.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Allison Dubois

Allison Dubois

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Allison Dubois

gas, california, gavin newsom