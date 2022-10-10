https://sputniknews.com/20221010/kremlin-on-boltons-threats-against-putin-presidents-security-ensured-at-proper-level-1101679075.html

Kremlin on Bolton's Threats Against Putin: President's Security Ensured at Proper Level

Kremlin on Bolton's Threats Against Putin: President's Security Ensured at Proper Level

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The security of Russian President Vladimir Putin is ensured at the proper level, given all existing threats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T10:36+0000

2022-10-10T10:36+0000

2022-10-10T10:36+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg

"The president's security is ensured at the appropriate level, taking into account all existing threats," Peskov told reporters.Bolton said in an interview with CBS that Putin is "a military target," noting that "by using tactical nuclear weapons, Putin signs his death warrant."Russia does not want to participate in nuclear rhetoric, which has been heated up in the West in recent weeks, Dmitry Peskov said.The United States has not reached out to Russia on possible negotiations on Ukraine, this initiative is hardly possible after Kiev's legislative refusal to hold them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday."There were no contacts [between Washington and Moscow] on this matter. And then, perhaps, this [Kirby's statement] can hardly be called an initiative. And then, you know that there is a codified decision of the Ukrainian side ... to refuse any negotiations," Peskov told reporters.US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said over the weekend that the way out of the current situation in Ukraine has to be found through peace negotiations.Russia has not received any proposals to hold talks with the West on Ukraine, KPeskov said.Earlier in October, media reported that Turkey plans to organize negotiations between Russia, the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.Russia will appeal to foreign countries regarding the investigation into the Crimean Bridge blast if necessary, Peskov said on Monday.On Saturday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse. According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least three people died.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin