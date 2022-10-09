https://sputniknews.com/20221009/kiev-regime-responsible-for-crimean-bridge-terror-act--medvedev-1101663043.html
Kiev Regime Responsible for Crimean Bridge Terror Act -Medvedev
Kiev Regime Responsible for Crimean Bridge Terror Act -Medvedev
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says the Kiev regime is responsible for the Crimean Bridge terror act and Russia... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-09T21:24+0000
2022-10-09T21:24+0000
2022-10-09T21:30+0000
crimean bridge terror attack
dmitry medvedev
russia
crimea
ukraine
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100042818_0:0:2899:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_8de53eb3794b99a0b0567e6997092de5.jpg
"The perpetrator of the crime is the failed state of Ukraine. This is a terrorist act and sabotage committed by the criminal Kiev regime. There is no doubt, and there never was… Russia's response to this crime can only be the direct destruction of terrorists," Medvedev said in an interview with a Donbas journalist.On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at destroying the critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation." Putin said that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the terror act.Mobilization in Russia Reveals Both Patriotism, GougingAny problems with the partial mobilization in Russia are due to the fact that there had been no military mobilization in the country for over 80 years, Medvedev said.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in Russia on September 21. It prompted a wave of departures from the country.According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number or about 300,000 reservists.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100042818_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59bc1e404d6ab1ff543ccf5dc5c9d25b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dmitry medvedev, russia, crimea, ukraine, nato
dmitry medvedev, russia, crimea, ukraine, nato
Kiev Regime Responsible for Crimean Bridge Terror Act -Medvedev
21:24 GMT 09.10.2022 (Updated: 21:30 GMT 09.10.2022)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says the Kiev regime is responsible for the Crimean Bridge terror act and Russia should respond by eliminating terrorists.
"The perpetrator of the crime is the failed state of Ukraine. This is a terrorist act and sabotage committed by the criminal Kiev regime. There is no doubt, and there never was… Russia's response to this crime can only be the direct destruction of terrorists," Medvedev said in an interview with a Donbas journalist.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at destroying the critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation." Putin said that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the terror act.
Mobilization in Russia Reveals Both Patriotism, Gouging
Any problems with the partial mobilization in Russia are due to the fact that there had been no military mobilization in the country for over 80 years, Medvedev said.
"Mobilization is taking place in the way it can take place in a country where there had been none for more than 80 years. There is true patriotism, there are human emotions, there is standard gouging. But the main thing is that the country has united to protect our people and the Fatherland. And this is the guarantee of our unconditional victory," Medvedev said in an interview with a Donbas journalist.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in Russia on September 21. It prompted a wave of departures from the country.
According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number or about 300,000 reservists.