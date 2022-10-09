Kiev Regime Responsible for Crimean Bridge Terror Act -Medvedev

International
Crimean Bridge Terror Attack
The bridge linking Crimea to the Krasnodar region was hit by a massive explosion on October 8, halting all road and rail traffic. President Vladimir Putin has stated that it was a terror attack aimed at destroying Russia's critical infrastructure that was carried out by Ukrainian special services.
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina
Russian Security Council's Chairman Dmitry Medvedev - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2022
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says the Kiev regime is responsible for the Crimean Bridge terror act and Russia should respond by eliminating terrorists.
"The perpetrator of the crime is the failed state of Ukraine. This is a terrorist act and sabotage committed by the criminal Kiev regime. There is no doubt, and there never was… Russia's response to this crime can only be the direct destruction of terrorists," Medvedev said in an interview with a Donbas journalist.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at destroying the critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation." Putin said that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the terror act.

Mobilization in Russia Reveals Both Patriotism, Gouging

Any problems with the partial mobilization in Russia are due to the fact that there had been no military mobilization in the country for over 80 years, Medvedev said.
"Mobilization is taking place in the way it can take place in a country where there had been none for more than 80 years. There is true patriotism, there are human emotions, there is standard gouging. But the main thing is that the country has united to protect our people and the Fatherland. And this is the guarantee of our unconditional victory," Medvedev said in an interview with a Donbas journalist.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in Russia on September 21. It prompted a wave of departures from the country.
According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number or about 300,000 reservists.
