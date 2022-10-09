https://sputniknews.com/20221009/kiev-regime-responsible-for-crimean-bridge-terror-act--medvedev-1101663043.html

Kiev Regime Responsible for Crimean Bridge Terror Act -Medvedev

Kiev Regime Responsible for Crimean Bridge Terror Act -Medvedev

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says the Kiev regime is responsible for the Crimean Bridge terror act and Russia...

"The perpetrator of the crime is the failed state of Ukraine. This is a terrorist act and sabotage committed by the criminal Kiev regime. There is no doubt, and there never was… Russia's response to this crime can only be the direct destruction of terrorists," Medvedev said in an interview with a Donbas journalist.On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at destroying the critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation." Putin said that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the terror act.Mobilization in Russia Reveals Both Patriotism, GougingAny problems with the partial mobilization in Russia are due to the fact that there had been no military mobilization in the country for over 80 years, Medvedev said.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in Russia on September 21. It prompted a wave of departures from the country.According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number or about 300,000 reservists.

