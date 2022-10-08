https://sputniknews.com/20221008/russias-trade-with-china-india-increasing-despite-western-sanctions-lavrov-1101637681.html

Russia's Trade With China, India Increasing Despite Western Sanctions: Lavrov

Russia's Trade With China, India Increasing Despite Western Sanctions: Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's trade with China and India is increasing due to a growing number of goods categories, despite Western sanctions against Russia... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T12:36+0000

2022-10-08T12:36+0000

2022-10-08T12:36+0000

russia

russia

china

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101096989_0:213:2881:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_34c61f53d8348d59bc779405a76d8185.jpg

"Our trade with China for eight months increased by a third, the trade with India for six months grew by 120%," Lavrov told Russian weekly newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.Sanctions are not an obstacle to the development of economic relations between the countries, the minister noted, adding that an increasing number of categories of exported and imported goods was one of the reasons for such a trade growth.Commenting on the new sanctions package recently imposed by the EU against Russia, the Russian minister said that Moscow had means to protect its national interests and could use them "if necessary."Earlier, the EU agreed on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia. Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow over its special operation in Ukraine. The measures included freezing Russia's foreign currency reserves and halting international payments from Russian banks.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, sanctions