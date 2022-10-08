https://sputniknews.com/20221008/north-korea-may-launch-missile-test-nukes-next-week-1101641963.html

North Korea 'May Launch Missile, Test Nukes Next Week'

North Korea 'May Launch Missile, Test Nukes Next Week'

TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea may hold another missile launch or conduct a nuclear test around October 10, the Party Foundation Day, Japanese broadcaster NHK... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T16:22+0000

2022-10-08T16:22+0000

2022-10-08T16:22+0000

military

north korea

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/04/1101496010_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ea967765e936f078a81a2489123beea.jpg

The Japanese government believes new provocations, including missile launches or nuclear tests, could be expected before or immediately after October 10, according to NHK.In 2016, Pyongyang launched a missile on October 15, five days after the holiday. In 2006, North Korea conducted its first test of a nuclear weapon also around this day.On Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Last week Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.Media reported earlier in the week that North Korea could test its nuclear weapons for the seventh time in its history between October 16 and November 8.

https://sputniknews.com/20221008/dprk-defends-righteous-missile-tests-as-response-to-us-threats-1101636526.html

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), missile