https://sputniknews.com/20221008/giant-cockroach-reemerges-in-australia-after-more-than-80-years-of-being-extinct-1101627393.html

Giant Cockroach Reemerges in Australia After More Than 80 Years of Being 'Extinct'

Giant Cockroach Reemerges in Australia After More Than 80 Years of Being 'Extinct'

A unique cockroach, which lived on Lord Howe Island in Australia and has been considered extinct since the Thirties, has been rediscovered by a biology... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T06:31+0000

2022-10-08T06:31+0000

2022-10-08T06:31+0000

australia & oceania

cockroach

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/08/1101627860_0:219:1025:795_1920x0_80_0_0_4dedc6c45d730760f352190791eb2963.jpg

A large wingless wood-eating cockroach, Panesthia lata, has been discovered by Maxim Adams, a student at the University of Sydney, under rocks near a banyan tree in the North Bay. These cockroaches once lived all over the archipelago, but after the arrival of rats on the island in 1918, they began to disappear.The cockroach has a length of between 22 and 40 millimeters, with a metallic body color that varies from reddish to black. Australia is home to 11 types of Panesthia wood cockroaches, which are powerful mountain burrowers that feed on rotting logs in rainforests and open woodlands on Australia's north and east coasts. They carry in their intestines specific microorganisms that help digest cellulose in wood.Scientists say that tree cockroaches are important for maintaining a healthy ecosystem on the island. They help to accelerate the decomposition of wood residues and are also a source of food for other species.

australia & oceania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

australia & oceania, cockroach