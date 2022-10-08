https://sputniknews.com/20221008/blast-at-patrol-station-in-ireland-leaves-at-least-seven-dead-1101630515.html

Blast at Petrol Station in Ireland Leaves at Least Seven Dead

Emergency services and local volunteers from both sides of the Irish border worked overnight as the search continued for possible survivors in the rubble from... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

Seven people are dead and a number of children have been reported missing after an explosion at a service station in Co Donegal, Ireland, according to the National Police Service of Ireland (Garda).The blast took place on 7 October at the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of Creeslough. At present a gas leak is thought to be the most likely cause of the tragic incident in the forecourt, where there are several apartments above the service station's shop.A search operation is currently underway, with officials using sniffer dogs to search for people feared missing. The death toll is expected to rise.Irish premier Micheal Martin went on Twitter to send his condolences to families and friends of those who lost their life, as well as to the entire community of Creeslough, on what he called the "darkest of days" for Donegal and Ireland.Large parts of the facade of the upstairs apartment complex appeared to have been ripped off by the blast, with the roof collapsing. Several cars were damaged by masonry propelled by the force of the blast.

