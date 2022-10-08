https://sputniknews.com/20221008/assange-supporters-form-human-chain-around-uk-parliament-1101635902.html
Assange Supporters Form Human Chain Around UK Parliament
Assange Supporters Form Human Chain Around UK Parliament
In June, Priti Patel, who was UK Home Secretary at the time, approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States, where he is facing a possible... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-08T12:09+0000
2022-10-08T12:09+0000
2022-10-08T12:09+0000
world
uk
julian assange
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/08/1101637002_0:23:1359:787_1920x0_80_0_0_ccdcc21406ad2f18df7a98e3c7f04787.png
Sputnik comes live from London where Julian Assange's supporters have formed a human chain around the UK Parliament, demanding that the WikiLeaks founder be freed and plans to extradite him to the US be cancelled. His wife Stella is expected to be among the protesters.Assange is wanted by the US on charges of espionage after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.The WikiLeaks founder hid in the Ecuadorian embassy in London from June 2012 to avoid extradition. However, in April 2019, he was arrested by the UK authorities at Washington's request.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/08/1101637002_140:0:1219:809_1920x0_80_0_0_e3d0f0947f77a061e21f213cf348362e.png
Julian Assange’s supporters form human chain around UK Parliament
Julian Assange’s supporters form human chain around UK Parliament
2022-10-08T12:09+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, julian assange, protest, видео
uk, julian assange, protest, видео
Assange Supporters Form Human Chain Around UK Parliament
In June, Priti Patel, who was UK Home Secretary at the time, approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States, where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison.
Sputnik comes live from London where Julian Assange's supporters have formed a human chain around the UK Parliament, demanding that the WikiLeaks founder be freed and plans to extradite him to the US be cancelled. His wife Stella is expected to be among the protesters.
Assange is wanted by the US on charges of espionage after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The WikiLeaks founder hid in the Ecuadorian embassy in London from June 2012 to avoid extradition. However, in April 2019, he was arrested by the UK authorities at Washington's request.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!