The January 6 Committee Has Set Its Final Date

The January 6 select committee, which had its first hearing on June 9 to investigate the January 6, 2021 attacks on Capitol Hill, postponed a hearing last week... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

The January 6 committee has scheduled what is likely to be their last hearing, and will wrap up a summer spent investigating the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6 of last year. Their investigations have led them to interview over 1,000 witnesses. The committee has rescheduled their hearing for Thursday, October 13 at 1:00 PM.While details about witnesses or topics for the hearing have not been released, Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chairs the committee, spoke to reporters about the rescheduled hearing, saying that he expects the committee’s final report to be prepared by its deadline on December 31.“I think it will focus on the fact that former President Trump knew he had lost: he was told by a number of people that he had lost, and he just continued to promote the lie that the election had been stolen,” Thompson told reporters about the committee’s final report. “A lot of what we will present is information we’ve not presented in the other hearings.”The attack on Capitol Hill, better known as “January 6,” was intended to interrupt a joint session of the United States Congress during their affirming process of the 2020 presidential election. Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building and grounds, looted and vandalized the building, apparently causing $1.5 million in damages, according to the United States Department of Justice.A bipartisan Senate report also found that at least seven people died in connection with the Capitol Hill attacks. And as of September 21, reports INSIDER, at least 919 people had been charged in connection with the attacks, and of those, only 396 federally charged rioters have pleaded guilty.

