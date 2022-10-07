https://sputniknews.com/20221007/sydney-records-wettest-year-amid-major-floods-in-australia-1101602251.html

Sydney Records Wettest Year Amid Major Floods in Australia

Sydney Records Wettest Year Amid Major Floods in Australia

Floods have struck New South Wales suburbs three times in recent years, prompting thousands to evacuate. 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T10:59+0000

2022-10-07T10:59+0000

2022-10-07T10:59+0000

world

australia & oceania

flood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096922254_0:134:3073:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_899b2ca1f0006aa2d590df2085e62f21.jpg

Australia is bracing for floods as Sydney recorded its wettest weather in 164 years.According to official data, the city registered 2,213 mm of rainfall this year - which is the highest result since records began in 1858. The closest result was in 1950, which witnessed 2,194 mm.Authorities are warning residents of potential flash flooding, as even more rains are expected to hit the country in the coming months. The massive downpours are caused by La Niña - a weather pattern that results in the change of the sea surface temperature across the eastern equatorial part of the central Pacific Ocean.

australia & oceania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

australia & oceania, flood