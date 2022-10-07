https://sputniknews.com/20221007/sydney-records-wettest-year-amid-major-floods-in-australia-1101602251.html
Sydney Records Wettest Year Amid Major Floods in Australia
Australia is bracing for floods as Sydney recorded its wettest weather in 164 years.According to official data, the city registered 2,213 mm of rainfall this year - which is the highest result since records began in 1858. The closest result was in 1950, which witnessed 2,194 mm.Authorities are warning residents of potential flash flooding, as even more rains are expected to hit the country in the coming months. The massive downpours are caused by La Niña - a weather pattern that results in the change of the sea surface temperature across the eastern equatorial part of the central Pacific Ocean.
Australia is bracing for floods as Sydney recorded its wettest weather in 164 years.
According to official data, the city registered 2,213 mm of rainfall this year - which is the highest result since records began in 1858. The closest result was in 1950, which witnessed 2,194 mm.
"Heading into late spring and summer, we're still in this active La Niña period so we can expect more and more rainfall and that does increase the risk of flooding," BoM forecaster Jonathan How told ABC television.
Authorities are warning residents of potential flash flooding, as even more rains are expected to hit the country in the coming months. The massive downpours are caused by La Niña - a weather pattern that results in the change of the sea surface temperature across the eastern equatorial part of the central Pacific Ocean.