International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221007/russian-president-putin-speaks-at-cis-leaders-meeting-1101606137.html
Russian President Putin Speaks at CIS Leaders' Meeting
Russian President Putin Speaks at CIS Leaders' Meeting
The president delivers a speech on cooperation between the group's member states. 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T12:10+0000
2022-10-07T12:12+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101605992_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_89ed4eb70db02736fbae4e579f44c379.jpg
Sputnik is live from St, Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in an informal meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian President Putin Speaks at CIS Leaders' Meeting
Russian President Putin Speaks at CIS Leaders' Meeting
2022-10-07T12:10+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101605992_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_249406c2d51424c086ed51271550ddc5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, видео
russia, vladimir putin, видео

Russian President Putin Speaks at CIS Leaders' Meeting

12:10 GMT 07.10.2022 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 07.10.2022)
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
The president delivers a speech on cooperation between the group's member states.
Sputnik is live from St, Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in an informal meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала