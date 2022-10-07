https://sputniknews.com/20221007/delayed-gratification-amsterdam-postpones-plans-to-create-erotic-centre-1101606657.html

Delayed Gratification: Amsterdam Postpones Plans to Create 'Erotic Centre'

For several years, the authorities of the Dutch capital have been seeking to relocate sex workers from the Red Light District to a separate compound; however... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

Amsterdam authorities have had to postpone their plans to create a new erotic center amid public discontent, Parool newspaper reported on Friday. According to the outlet, mayor Femke Halsema suggested eight potential locations for the facility, as a part of the plan to relocate many of the sex workers from the world-famous Red Light District in the city center and tackle human trafficking in the industry.Among the possible locations for the compound were, reportedly, a place near the Rai conference center, another in Oost borough and one in the still-to-be developed Haven-Stad district in the western part of the city.Now, however, according to the newspaper, the authorities have to search for a suitable place away from residential areas.

