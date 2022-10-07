International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221007/delayed-gratification-amsterdam-postpones-plans-to-create-erotic-centre-1101606657.html
Delayed Gratification: Amsterdam Postpones Plans to Create 'Erotic Centre'
Delayed Gratification: Amsterdam Postpones Plans to Create 'Erotic Centre'
For several years, the authorities of the Dutch capital have been seeking to relocate sex workers from the Red Light District to a separate compound; however... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T12:51+0000
2022-10-07T12:51+0000
world
amsterdam
netherlands
sex workers
sex work
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/90/1078309044_0:109:3072:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_0d6e3eb27de19246155b4828943decf8.jpg
Amsterdam authorities have had to postpone their plans to create a new erotic center amid public discontent, Parool newspaper reported on Friday. According to the outlet, mayor Femke Halsema suggested eight potential locations for the facility, as a part of the plan to relocate many of the sex workers from the world-famous Red Light District in the city center and tackle human trafficking in the industry.Among the possible locations for the compound were, reportedly, a place near the Rai conference center, another in Oost borough and one in the still-to-be developed Haven-Stad district in the western part of the city.Now, however, according to the newspaper, the authorities have to search for a suitable place away from residential areas.
amsterdam
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/90/1078309044_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16a22801450e0645f27bc9152c0dfb95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
amsterdam, netherlands, sex workers, sex work
amsterdam, netherlands, sex workers, sex work

Delayed Gratification: Amsterdam Postpones Plans to Create 'Erotic Centre'

12:51 GMT 07.10.2022
© AP Photo / Peter DejongThree video's of women posing as sex workers are projected behind three doors at the Red Light Secrets Museum of Prostitution in Amsterdam
Three video's of women posing as sex workers are projected behind three doors at the Red Light Secrets Museum of Prostitution in Amsterdam - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
For several years, the authorities of the Dutch capital have been seeking to relocate sex workers from the Red Light District to a separate compound; however, it seems that locals are leery about their neighborhood hosting the lewd activities.
Amsterdam authorities have had to postpone their plans to create a new erotic center amid public discontent, Parool newspaper reported on Friday. According to the outlet, mayor Femke Halsema suggested eight potential locations for the facility, as a part of the plan to relocate many of the sex workers from the world-famous Red Light District in the city center and tackle human trafficking in the industry.
Among the possible locations for the compound were, reportedly, a place near the Rai conference center, another in Oost borough and one in the still-to-be developed Haven-Stad district in the western part of the city.
Now, however, according to the newspaper, the authorities have to search for a suitable place away from residential areas.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала