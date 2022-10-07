International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221007/catalan-opposition-party-votes-to-leave-coalition-government-over-independence-spat-1101622105.html
Catalan Opposition Party Votes to Leave Coalition Government Over Independence Spat
Catalan Opposition Party Votes to Leave Coalition Government Over Independence Spat
MADRID, (Sputnik) - Catalan opposition party Together for Catalonia (Junts per Catalunya), which has been part of the parliament of the autonomous community... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T20:39+0000
2022-10-07T20:39+0000
world
spain
catalonia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105860/20/1058602092_0:209:4000:2459_1920x0_80_0_0_b2212b173a07545a56e2b3d8b7f6852a.jpg
When asked if Together for Catalonia should continue to be part of the current Catalan government, 55.73% of the respondents voted "no." Nearly 80% of party members took part in the voting.Together for Catalonia secretary-general Jordi Turull said the decision to leave the government was made because agreements signed with the ruling party a year and a half ago were not being implemented.The government crisis in Catalonia began on September 27, when the spokesman for Together for Catalonia, Albert Batet, announced the possibility of a confidence vote in the leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia, Pere Aragones. This led to the latter dismissing the vice-president of the autonomous community, Jordi Puignero, from his post due to what he said was the loss of confidence in the deputy, who did not inform Aragones in advance about the rift.The Catalan parliament is currently grappling with the implementation of the coalition government agreement adopted in 2021, with the opposition, in particular, Together for Catalonia, demanding a stronger stance on the issues of self-determination of the autonomous community, unity with Madrid, and amnesty for political prisoners.In the October 2017 referendum, which Madrid called illegal, over 90% of voters supported Catalonia's independence. The Spanish authorities refused to recognize the results of the vote, the turnout for which fell below 50%. After that, the government imposed direct rule in the autonomous community and dissolved the parliament, while a number of members of the generality left the country.
spain
catalonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105860/20/1058602092_222:0:3778:2667_1920x0_80_0_0_43f5cfc024ce24ea0fb244bb054991e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spain, catalonia
spain, catalonia

Catalan Opposition Party Votes to Leave Coalition Government Over Independence Spat

20:39 GMT 07.10.2022
© AP Photo / Santi PalaciosPeople wave independence flags just after the speech of Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.
People wave independence flags just after the speech of Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
© AP Photo / Santi Palacios
Subscribe
International
India
MADRID, (Sputnik) - Catalan opposition party Together for Catalonia (Junts per Catalunya), which has been part of the parliament of the autonomous community, decided to break the coalition with the ruling party, Republican Left of Catalonia (Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya), according to the voting results revealed on Friday.
When asked if Together for Catalonia should continue to be part of the current Catalan government, 55.73% of the respondents voted "no." Nearly 80% of party members took part in the voting.
Together for Catalonia secretary-general Jordi Turull said the decision to leave the government was made because agreements signed with the ruling party a year and a half ago were not being implemented.
"We want Catalonia to continue to move towards independence. Let no one have illusions that the independence movement is waning," Turull said.
The government crisis in Catalonia began on September 27, when the spokesman for Together for Catalonia, Albert Batet, announced the possibility of a confidence vote in the leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia, Pere Aragones. This led to the latter dismissing the vice-president of the autonomous community, Jordi Puignero, from his post due to what he said was the loss of confidence in the deputy, who did not inform Aragones in advance about the rift.
The Catalan parliament is currently grappling with the implementation of the coalition government agreement adopted in 2021, with the opposition, in particular, Together for Catalonia, demanding a stronger stance on the issues of self-determination of the autonomous community, unity with Madrid, and amnesty for political prisoners.
In the October 2017 referendum, which Madrid called illegal, over 90% of voters supported Catalonia's independence. The Spanish authorities refused to recognize the results of the vote, the turnout for which fell below 50%. After that, the government imposed direct rule in the autonomous community and dissolved the parliament, while a number of members of the generality left the country.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала