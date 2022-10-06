https://sputniknews.com/20221006/rift-in-telanganas-ruling-party-state-chief-daughters-absence-raises-eyebrows-1101577449.html
Rift in Telangana's Ruling Party? State Chief Daughter’s Absence Raises Eyebrows
The absence of Telangana state chief K. Chandrasekar Rao's daughter and former parliamentarian K. Kavitha from a key party event on Wednesday has escalated speculations about a potential rift within the ruling party in India's southern state.On Wednesday, KCR launched the new version of his party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), that signifies his national aspirations at a grand event in the state capital Hyderabad. Earlier, his party was called the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The TRS mainly has a presence in Telangana, where it has been in power since 2014.However, Rao's daughter Kavitha was missing from the function and instead chose to remain at home when party workers were seen bursting crackers and celebrating wildly on the roads of Hyderabad.Moreover, Kavitha's name was not found in the list of party officers for the upcoming by-election in the Munugode constituency.Scheduled to be conducted on November 3, the by-election is said to be crucial for the TRS, considering it lost the Dubbak seat and the Huzurabad assembly constituency to the BJP in 2020 and 2021, respectively.The TRS currently has 103 lawmakers, while the BJP has only three in the 119-member state assembly.
Telangana state chief K. Chandrasekar Rao, or KCR, is one of the harshest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. He is currently playing a major role in uniting all opposition parties to fight his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 national elections.
