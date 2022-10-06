https://sputniknews.com/20221006/london-metal-exchange-asks-for-market-opinion-on-ban-on-russian-metal-exports---document-1101586440.html

London Metal Exchange Asks for Market Opinion on Ban on Russian Metal Exports - Document

London Metal Exchange Asks for Market Opinion on Ban on Russian Metal Exports - Document

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) requested opinions of consumers and companies in the metal market about a possible ban on exports of Russian... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T21:16+0000

2022-10-06T21:16+0000

2022-10-06T21:16+0000

world

uk

russian sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104741/27/1047412703_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_18c5b7e2ae923c2fd740cf357b150618.jpg

The LME published a discussion paper evaluating possible measures that could be taken to restrict or completely ban supplies of all Russian metal to different countries in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.The exchange is seeking feedback from market participants regarding possible measures on exports of Russian metal. They could choose between a number of options such as maintaining the current position, introducing thresholds for metal from Russia or suspending the warranting of Russian metal in LME warehouses globally.Earlier in the day, the EU agreed on the eighth sanctions package against Russia, which includes a ban on imports of Russian semi-finished products for the metal industry. The measures went into effect after they were officially published.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, russian sanctions