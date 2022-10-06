International
Dragon Spacecraft Carrying Crew-5 Mission Team Docks, Astronauts Enter ISS
Dragon Spacecraft Carrying Crew-5 Mission Team Docks, Astronauts Enter ISS
spacex, iss, nasa, roscosmos
23:49 GMT 06.10.2022
In this image made from NASA TV, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is seen with the Earth behind from the international space station, Saturday, April 24, 2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, has docked on the International Space Station (ISS) after a 29-hour voyage.
"Docking confirmed," SpaceX said in a Twitter post on Thursday that included a video clip of the spacecraft docking on the ISS.
The Crew-5 flight includes NASA astronauts Mann and Josh Cassada, who will serve as mission commander and pilot, respectively, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kikina, who will serve as mission specialists.
The Crew-5 team was welcomed with big smiles and hugs by the eight astronauts already living in the space station.
The astronauts will spend the next six months living in the space station and conducting vital research experiments that are important for the future of human space exploration.
