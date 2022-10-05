West Seeks to Move Hostilities From Ukraine to Russian Territory, Security Council Head Says
SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) - The United States, the United Kingdom and their satellites want not only to drag out the Russian special military operation but also to move hostilities to the Russian territory, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
"This topic acquires special significance in connection with the conduct of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine and the desire of the United States, the United Kingdom, and their Western satellites to drag out military operations, transfer them to our territory," Patrushev said at a meeting on security in Crimea.
"The Anglo-Saxons", who have long been the main sources of instability in the world, want to push Russia and Europe into a military confrontation for their own benefit, the official said, adding that their main goal is to suppress Russia, and to preserve the unipolar world.
He stated that NATO is in fact fighting against Russia, providing data, weapons and ammunition to Kiev, planning operations against Russia and threatening to use weapons of mass destruction.
Patrushev also stressed that peace talks between Moscow and Kiev were disrupted by the US.
"With regard to Ukraine, it is important to stress the fundamentally different approach of the West and Russia. It has been repeatedly noted that the United States and its allies intend to fight to the last Ukrainian, because the people of this country are just a bargaining chip in the geopolitical game for them," he noted.
Since February, Russia has continued to conduct its special military operation, aiming to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Russian forces have liberated vast territories in Donbass and southern Ukraine from Kiev's troops, and following the referendums they decided to join the Russian Federation.