UN Security Council Must Be Constructive, Not Put Pressure on N. Korea - Chinese Envoy
UN Security Council Must Be Constructive, Not Put Pressure on N. Korea - Chinese Envoy
"The Security Council should play a constructive role on the Korean Peninsula issue instead of relying solely on strong rhetoric or pressure," Shuang said during a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea on Wednesday.The Chinese emphasized said the UN Security Council’s discussions should contribute to peace, rather than an escalation of the situation.The Western member states on the UN Security Council requested a meeting regarding North Korea's latest missile test launch that was held on Wednesday afternoon.On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.
UN Security Council Must Be Constructive, Not Put Pressure on N. Korea - Chinese Envoy

22:11 GMT 05.10.2022
In this March 18, 2020, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang listens to a question during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing. Lawsuits are starting to pile up around the U.S. seeking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council should play a constructive role rather than exert pressure regarding the recent missile test launches by North Korea, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said.
"The Security Council should play a constructive role on the Korean Peninsula issue instead of relying solely on strong rhetoric or pressure," Shuang said during a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea on Wednesday.
The Chinese emphasized said the UN Security Council’s discussions should contribute to peace, rather than an escalation of the situation.
The Western member states on the UN Security Council requested a meeting regarding North Korea's latest missile test launch that was held on Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.
