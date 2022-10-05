https://sputniknews.com/20221005/un-security-council-must-be-constructive-not-put-pressure-on-n-korea---chinese-envoy-1101552601.html

UN Security Council Must Be Constructive, Not Put Pressure on N. Korea - Chinese Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council should play a constructive role rather than exert pressure regarding the recent missile test launches by... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The Security Council should play a constructive role on the Korean Peninsula issue instead of relying solely on strong rhetoric or pressure," Shuang said during a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea on Wednesday.The Chinese emphasized said the UN Security Council’s discussions should contribute to peace, rather than an escalation of the situation.The Western member states on the UN Security Council requested a meeting regarding North Korea's latest missile test launch that was held on Wednesday afternoon.On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

