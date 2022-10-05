https://sputniknews.com/20221005/russian-health-ministry-registers-first-domestic-anti-smallpox-drug-1101543882.html
Russian Health Ministry Registers First Domestic Anti-Smallpox Drug
NIOCH-14 can be used to treat monkeypox patients, it says.After being introduced into medical practice, NIOCH-14 will be effective against any types of orthopoxviruses, which include the monkeypox virus, Sergey Shchelkunov, chief researcher at Vector's department of genomic research, said earlier.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Health Ministry registered NIOCH-14, the first domestic drug against smallpox, developed by the Vector research center, according to the state register of medicines.
"Trade name: NIOCH-14. Date of state registration 04.10.2022," the document says.
NIOCH-14 can be used to treat monkeypox patients, it says.
After being introduced into medical practice, NIOCH-14 will be effective against any types of orthopoxviruses, which include the monkeypox virus, Sergey Shchelkunov, chief researcher at Vector's department of genomic research, said earlier.