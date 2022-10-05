https://sputniknews.com/20221005/russian-health-ministry-registers-first-domestic-anti-smallpox-drug-1101543882.html

Russian Health Ministry Registers First Domestic Anti-Smallpox Drug

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Health Ministry registered NIOCH-14, the first domestic drug against smallpox, developed by the Vector research center.

NIOCH-14 can be used to treat monkeypox patients, it says.After being introduced into medical practice, NIOCH-14 will be effective against any types of orthopoxviruses, which include the monkeypox virus, Sergey Shchelkunov, chief researcher at Vector's department of genomic research, said earlier.

