Russian Health Ministry Registers First Domestic Anti-Smallpox Drug
Russian Health Ministry Registers First Domestic Anti-Smallpox Drug
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Health Ministry registered NIOCH-14, the first domestic drug against smallpox, developed by the Vector research center... 05.10.2022
After being introduced into medical practice, NIOCH-14 will be effective against any types of orthopoxviruses, which include the monkeypox virus, Sergey Shchelkunov, chief researcher at Vector's department of genomic research, said earlier.
Russian Health Ministry Registers First Domestic Anti-Smallpox Drug

15:19 GMT 05.10.2022
This image from 1971, depicts a view of the right hand and leg, of a 4 year-old female in Bondua, Grand Gedeh County, Liberia, which reveals numerous maculopapular monkeypox lesions, enabling you to see the similarity of these lesions to those of smallpox.
This image from 1971, depicts a view of the right hand and leg, of a 4 year-old female in Bondua, Grand Gedeh County, Liberia, which reveals numerous maculopapular monkeypox lesions, enabling you to see the similarity of these lesions to those of smallpox.
© US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
