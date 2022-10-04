https://sputniknews.com/20221004/indias-12-trillion-connectivity-plan-advances-amid-economic-slowdown-elsewhere-1101495136.html

India's $1.2 Trillion Connectivity Plan Advances Amid Economic Slowdown Elsewhere

The “PM Gati Shakti” (strength of speed) plan was unveiled last October and seeks to improve connectivity by building "trustworthy infrastructure". It also... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

A year into India’s ambitious $1.2 trillion plan to boost “multi-modal connectivity”, a senior Indian official told Sputnik that the government has identified “197 critical infrastructure gaps” that are driving up logistical costs.As part of the plan, the Indian government constituted a Network Planning Group (NPG) to ensure better coordination among various government ministries and private stakeholders in facilitating infrastructure projects valued at over $61 million.The NPG comprises the heads of the network planning divisions of eight infrastructure ministries in the realm of highways, ports, railways, civil aviation, food and fertilizers, steel, cement, and coal.The inter-ministerial group is chaired by special secretary of the Logistics Division at the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amrit Lal Meena.The official said that although projects valued above $61 million were a priority, the committee is also looking into lower-value projects when it is felt that those are important for ensuring “last mile connectivity”.“The projects are identified, examined and prioritized in order to plug gaps in critical infrastructure, including connectivity. The projects are then monitored for time-bound implementation,” Meena remarked.He said that the committee has already vetted the “port connectivity master plan” under which 80 ports across the country will be connected to major infrastructure nodes based on the principle of “last mile connectivity”.He said that similar “connectivity plans” are also in place for other ministries, such as for steel, food, fertilizers, cement, and coal.As part of the national plan, the government has also created a digital platform that brings together 16 government ministries in order to provide a one-stop solution to foreign investors as far as regulatory approvals and cost estimates are concerned.Connectivity Plan to Lower Logistical CostsMeena said that bringing down logistic costs and “minimizing disruptions” so that businesses find it easier to operate in India are the primary objectives of the reforms being undertaken.India's logistics costs are one of the highest among the major G-20 economies and account for 16 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).Significantly, the plan is taking shape amid risks of recession in the West caused by high energy and food prices resulting in inflationary pressure.China, which has been a major draw of foreign investors among developing countries, is also experiencing global headwinds.Several economic indicators including the performance of stocks and venture capital funding this year have testified to India's growing economic competitiveness vis-a-vis China.

