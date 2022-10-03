https://sputniknews.com/20221003/protests-against-germanys-anti-crisis-policy-reportedly-take-place-in-berlin---photos-1101477378.html
Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Reportedly Take Place in Berlin - Photos
Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Reportedly Take Place in Berlin - Photos
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Some 1,400 people took part in a demonstration in Berlin against the federal government’s crisis policy, German media reported on Monday. 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T18:44+0000
2022-10-03T18:44+0000
2022-10-03T18:44+0000
world
berlin
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101477456_0:157:3085:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_ef94be93477a7c71c7ad36b5c032adee.jpg
Under the motto "Heating, bread and peace — protest instead of freezing," demonstrators marched through the city center from Potsdam Square, the German news agency dpa said, adding that local police counted up to 1,400 people who participated in the rally.Law enforcement officers reported isolated clashes and several arrests, however, for the most part, the demonstration was peaceful, the agency said.The protesters waived banners calling against the supply of weapons to fuel the conflict in Ukraine and demanding the end to the economic war with Russia and Germany's rearmament, the agency reported, adding that logos of the German Communist Party (DKP) and the Anti-Fascist movement were seen in the crowd.
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101477456_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec4be79116205dddda40670b679f7006.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
berlin, protest
Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Reportedly Take Place in Berlin - Photos
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Some 1,400 people took part in a demonstration in Berlin against the federal government’s crisis policy, German media reported on Monday.
Under the motto "Heating, bread and peace — protest instead of freezing," demonstrators marched through the city center from Potsdam Square, the German news agency dpa said, adding that local police counted up to 1,400 people who participated in the rally.
Law enforcement officers reported isolated clashes and several arrests, however, for the most part, the demonstration was peaceful, the agency said.
The protesters waived banners calling against the supply of weapons to fuel the conflict in Ukraine and demanding the end to the economic war with Russia and Germany's rearmament, the agency reported, adding that logos of the German Communist Party (DKP) and the Anti-Fascist movement were seen in the crowd.