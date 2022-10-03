https://sputniknews.com/20221003/protests-against-germanys-anti-crisis-policy-reportedly-take-place-in-berlin---photos-1101477378.html

Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Reportedly Take Place in Berlin - Photos

Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Reportedly Take Place in Berlin - Photos

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Some 1,400 people took part in a demonstration in Berlin against the federal government’s crisis policy, German media reported on Monday. 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-03T18:44+0000

2022-10-03T18:44+0000

2022-10-03T18:44+0000

world

berlin

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101477456_0:157:3085:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_ef94be93477a7c71c7ad36b5c032adee.jpg

Under the motto "Heating, bread and peace — protest instead of freezing," demonstrators marched through the city center from Potsdam Square, the German news agency dpa said, adding that local police counted up to 1,400 people who participated in the rally.Law enforcement officers reported isolated clashes and several arrests, however, for the most part, the demonstration was peaceful, the agency said.The protesters waived banners calling against the supply of weapons to fuel the conflict in Ukraine and demanding the end to the economic war with Russia and Germany's rearmament, the agency reported, adding that logos of the German Communist Party (DKP) and the Anti-Fascist movement were seen in the crowd.

berlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

berlin, protest