International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/protests-against-germanys-anti-crisis-policy-reportedly-take-place-in-berlin---photos-1101477378.html
Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Reportedly Take Place in Berlin - Photos
Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Reportedly Take Place in Berlin - Photos
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Some 1,400 people took part in a demonstration in Berlin against the federal government’s crisis policy, German media reported on Monday. 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T18:44+0000
2022-10-03T18:44+0000
world
berlin
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101477456_0:157:3085:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_ef94be93477a7c71c7ad36b5c032adee.jpg
Under the motto "Heating, bread and peace — protest instead of freezing," demonstrators marched through the city center from Potsdam Square, the German news agency dpa said, adding that local police counted up to 1,400 people who participated in the rally.Law enforcement officers reported isolated clashes and several arrests, however, for the most part, the demonstration was peaceful, the agency said.The protesters waived banners calling against the supply of weapons to fuel the conflict in Ukraine and demanding the end to the economic war with Russia and Germany's rearmament, the agency reported, adding that logos of the German Communist Party (DKP) and the Anti-Fascist movement were seen in the crowd.
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101477456_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec4be79116205dddda40670b679f7006.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
berlin, protest
berlin, protest

Protests Against Germany's Anti-Crisis Policy Reportedly Take Place in Berlin - Photos

18:44 GMT 03.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHN MACDOUGALLView of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate taken on October 3, 2022
View of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate taken on October 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
Subscribe
International
India
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Some 1,400 people took part in a demonstration in Berlin against the federal government’s crisis policy, German media reported on Monday.
Under the motto "Heating, bread and peace — protest instead of freezing," demonstrators marched through the city center from Potsdam Square, the German news agency dpa said, adding that local police counted up to 1,400 people who participated in the rally.
Law enforcement officers reported isolated clashes and several arrests, however, for the most part, the demonstration was peaceful, the agency said.
The protesters waived banners calling against the supply of weapons to fuel the conflict in Ukraine and demanding the end to the economic war with Russia and Germany's rearmament, the agency reported, adding that logos of the German Communist Party (DKP) and the Anti-Fascist movement were seen in the crowd.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала